BARIPADA: In a tragic incident, two minor girls were crushed to death by a speeding truck at Bhelora Chowk within Basta police limits in Balasore district on Thursday. Three persons on a motorcycle also sustained critical injuries after being hit by the truck.The deceased were identified as 13-year-old Gouri Das and 10-year-old Rupa Das of Bhelora village. The injured persons are Santosh Patra and his two sons, Milan and Jiban, of Jaleswar.

Sources said at around 10.30 am, the truck, which was on its way to West bengal from Balasore, first hit the bike from behind and later, ran over the two girls who were returning home after tuition classes on bicycles. While the girls died on the spot, Santosh and his sons sustained grievous injuries and were rushed to Basta CHC. The driver of the truck managed to flee with the vehicle from the spot after the accident.

Following the mishap, irate locals blocked the busy National Highway-60 demanding compensation to the family of the victims. Due to the blockade, communication on the NH was disrupted for over two hours.

On being informed, Basta tehsildar and local police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control,Bodies of the two deceased girls have been sent to hospital for postmortem.