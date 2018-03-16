BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Thursday blasted the State Government for the arrest of senior party leader and former minister Jaynarayan Mishra in connection with the February 23 attack on the vehicle of Subrat Singh, brother of Energy Minister Susant Singh. Driver of the vehicle had died in the incident.

Condemning the arrest of Mishra, State BJP president Basanta Panda said it is a conspiracy by the ruling BJD to divert public attention and an attempt to suppress the opposition voice.

Claiming that Mishra was not involved in the Banbira violence, Panda said the manner in which police picked up the former minister from his house is not acceptable.“The party will register its protest by staging peaceful dharna before all police stations of the State,” Panda announced here.It is still not clear as to who were behind the attack on Subrat’s vehicle carrying three others, including the driver Dileswar Sahu, on the eve of the Bijepur by-election. Mystery shrouds the death of Dileswar who passed away while undergoing treatment in SCB Medical College and Hospital.

This needs to be probed by an independent investigating agency, Panda said.

“We demand the case be handed over to the CBI as we suspect foul play by the Bargarh district police,” the BJP leader added.Activists of the BJP led by State unit president of party’s youth wing Tankadhar Tripathy sat on a dharna near the office of Deputy Commssioner of Police (DCP) here protesting Mishra’s arrest.