SAMBALPUR : Confrontation between BJD and BJP has intensified after former minister and senior leader of the saffron party Jayanarayan Mishra was arrested from his residence on Thursday for his alleged involvement in the February 22 attack on ruling party workers including brother of Labour Minister Susant Singh at Banabira under Sohela police limits.Shib Kumar Diwan, an associate of Mishra, was also held in connection with the incident taking the number of arrests in the case to eight. The duo were sent to Sohela sub-jail after their bail plea was rejected.

On Thursday morning, a police team led by Padampur SDPO Laxminarayan Panda picked up Mishra and Diwan from Mishra’s house at Nandapada in the city. Police cordoned off the area around his house and took them despite resistance from BJP supporters. Two days before the Bijepur by-poll, a group of 20 to 25 people had allegedly attacked Labour Minister Singh’s younger brother Subrat Singh and three of his associates - Kartik Nag, Dileswar Sahu and Khageswar Mahamallik. The four were admitted to VSS Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) at Burla. However, Dileswar was shifted to SCB Medical at Cuttack where he succumbed to injuries.

However, the BJP leader termed the arrest “politically motivated”. Mishra said he along with a few others were staying at an ashram in Banabira under Bhatli Assembly segment in the run-up to the by-poll. On February 22 night, some people attacked the ashram and opened fire which forced them to flee fearing for their lives, he said. Mishra said he had also informed IG (NR) Susanta Kumar Nath about the attack on the same night. Later, he left for Delhi for surgical intervention and treatment. He alleged that he along with others have been charged in the case though they had come under attack.

The former minister dared the Government to hand over the investigation to CBI if it was interested in unravelling the truth.Padampur SDPO said Mishra was allegedly part of the group which attacked Subrat and his associates. The duo was booked under section 147/148/341/294/323/325/336/307/302/427/506/149 IPC besides 25/27 Arms Act, he informed. Meanwhile, the Labour Minister said Mishra was arrested since he was involved in the incident. “If Mishra was innocent, why did he abscond after the incident? Many others are also involved in the incident and police are investigating into the matter,” he added.