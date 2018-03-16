JEYPORE: The Central University of Orissa (CUO) at Koraput was closed sine die on Thursday following students’ unrest over their several demands. The authorities of the university asked the students to vacate the campus and hostel by 10.30 am on Thursday. On Wednesday, hundreds of students staged a dharna in front of the university’s administrative block after discussion with the authorities remained inconclusive. They also decided to boycott the classes from Thursday.

Their demands included immediate filling up teachers’ vacancies, basic facilities in hostels, setting up more departments, establishment of a medical facility on the premises, bus service, canteen and wi-fi facilities and installation of ATM inside the campus among others. Though Vice-Chancellor Sachidananda Mohanty tried to pacify the irked students, they demanded written assurance from the university authorities.

“The students were out of control and there were chances of violence. So, we had to declare sine die to maintain discipline on the campus. The students have been asked to vacate the premises and notices issued in this regard. Police have been asked to take the charge,” university officials said.Student leaders alleged that the declaration of sine die by the university authorities is an attempt to avoid fulfilment of their genuine demands. The students were protesting in a peaceful manner and there was no need to close the university, they said.Meanwhile, one platoon of police force has been deployed in the university to maintain law and order.