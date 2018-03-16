JAIPUR: Three persons were killed after their SUV rammed into a stationary truck on National Highway-5 near Bandala Chowk within Barachana police limits here during the wee hours of Thursday. The trio including the driver of the vehicle was killed on the spot. The deceased are Paresh Kumar Mohapatra, a doctor of City Hospital in Cuttack, Rajendra Kumar Samant, a pharmacist and owner of a patholab at Nua Bazar in Cuttack and Debadutta Biswal, the driver.

All were residents of Mahanadi Vihar in Cuttack city.Police said Mohapatra was on his way to Cuttack after attending a marriage ceremony at Bhogarai in Balasore district along with Samant. At about 2 am, the driver lost control over the vehicle which hit a stationary truck from behind near Bandala village. On being informed, police rushed to spot and retrieved the bodies of the trio from the mangled vehicle. The bodies were handed over to their respective families after postmortem. Police have seized the truck and detained its driver. A case has been registered and further investigation is on.