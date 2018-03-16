JHARSUGUDA: In a shocking incident, an 18-year-old girl of Kheriakani village under Laikera police limits in Odisha's Jharsuguda district died after her mobile phone exploded while she was talking on Friday afternoon.

Sources said the victim Uma Oram was having a conversation with a relative using her cell phone while it was also put on charging. Suddenly, the mobile battery exploded with a high sound causing her severe burn injuries on chest, hand and leg.

Though she was rushed in an unconscious state to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH), she was declared brought dead by the doctors.

Her brother Durga Prasad Oram said Uma wanted to talk to a relative after having lunch. As the battery of the mobile phone was draining out, she plugged it for charging while talking over it simultaneously.

“The cell phone of Nokia 3110 model was put on charging when she started talking to a relative. Its battery exploded suddenly. Before we could know what exactly happened, Uma fell unconscious. She was declared dead at the hospital,” he said.

A pall of gloom descended the village after her death news spread. Her family members and locals have demanded adequate compensation from the mobile manufacturing company. This new model of Nokia was launched last year.

Meanwhile, a team of police officials has visited the spot and recorded the statement of the victim’s family members.

The body has been sent for postmortem and a case has been registered.