BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday asserted that Maoist menace has shown a decline in the State. “There has been an all round improvement in police services. About 20 districts were affected by Left Wing Extremism but now it is down to one or two,” Naveen said while addressing the valedictory function of the 60th Senior Police Officers’ Conference here.The CM said, police can achieve more and reach global standards. He proposed that a few SPs could make suggestions regarding improving policing and asked the Chief Secretary and DGP to make a note of it and filter out the better suggestions.

On the occasion, Naveen released ‘Crime in Odisha 2016,’ a compilation of the crime statistics prepared by the State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB). The data book, prepared on the lines of “Crime in India” by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), has district wise crime rate data for the first time in the State. The data would soon be put on public domain. Besides this, Patnaik also inaugurated mobile application ‘Sahayata’ which is also prepared by the SCRB.

Odisha DGP Dr RP Sharma told mediapersons the citizens portal in the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) project consisting of 17 services, including free and paid services, were earlier available only on computers. Now, these services can be availed on Sahayata App.

Director, SCRB Sudhansu Sarangi said, “Crime in Odisha 2016” will bring in more transparency and help researchers, students and media.

During the conference, working groups were created which suggested several measures to improve policing.On the occasion, police officers also interacted with Naveen. Sambalpur SP Sanjeev Arora suggested that the response time of PCR vehicles can be reduced if they are integrated with Dial 100 facility.Patnaik also awarded Bhadrak and Angul SPs for CCTNS performance. Similarly, Cuttack (Rural) and Kalahandi district SPs were awarded first and second prizes for delivery of public services through Odisha Police’s citizen portal. Kandhamal and Boudh SPs were awarded for destruction of cannabis.