BHADRAK: The district administration has refused permission to a religious procession ahead of congregation of Sadhus at Bhadrak. Sources said the congregation has been planned at Gandhi Padia on Sunday. Contacted, SP Anup Kumar Sahoo said permission has been granted for the congregation, not for procession or rally. “We are keeping a close watch on the event,” he added. More than 70 Sadhus from different parts of Odisha and outside the State are slated to attend the congregation and around 5,000 people are expected to participate in the event, said convenor of Bhadrak Ramnavami celebration committee Gobind Rout.