BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the second Software Technology Park of JSS Group here on Thursday. The park located in the IT corridor of Bhubaneswar aims at promoting IT-enabled Services (ITeS) in the State. Speaking on the occasion, Naveen said Odisha is now one of the fastest growing economies of the country and has emerged as a major investment destination.

“The software parks being developed here will meet the needs of budding entrepreneurs by providing them with a gamut of services, aiding the overall economic growth of the State as well as the nation,” he said.

The Chief Minister congratulated Chairman of JSS Group Bijay Kumar Sahoo for taking the initiative. The STP-II will provide futuristic infrastructural facilities as well as nurture foreign and local entrepreneurs to expand their business.

Director General, Software Technology Parks of India, Omkar Rai said Bhubaneswar has become the most sought after destination for IT companies. It has attracted around `3,400 crore through IT investments, in 2016-17, he said.Principal Secretary, Electronics and IT Department Ashok Meena said a world-class IT ready infrastructure will not only encourage local entrepreneurs but also attract foreign investments.

Stating that people’s perception about Odisha has changed due to effective governance over the years, the JSS Group Chairman said the newly developed park will provide IT infrastructural support to home-grown and foreign investors.

The JSS Group has received various awards like the Best BPO Award 2008 and STPI Award for three consecutive years. Its first STP, which houses IT majors like IBM, Capgemini, Nokia and Schneider, has provided employment to over 1000 people. Bhubaneswar-North MLA Priyadarshi Mishra and CEO of JSS Arabinda Das also spoke.