BHUBANESWAR: A salt cluster at Bolang in Balasore district is on the path of revival. The district administration is preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to give a fresh lease of life to the cluster, which would benefit around 500 salt farmers. The decision to revive the defunct salt farming sector was taken following the recent visit of a four-member Central team, led by Managing Director of National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) Sandeep Nayak to the area. Balasore Collector Ramesh Chandra Rout said a stakeholders’ meeting has been convened and General Manager of District Industries Centre (DIC) Ghasiram Murmu asked to prepare the DPR in consultation with experts in the field. “He has been asked to submit the DPR within next two months.

We will pursue the matter with the NCDC for revival of the cluster and giving a market linkage to the produce once the project proposal is ready. The Corporation would provide both financial and technical support,” Rout said. Sources said around 500 families of seaside villages in Baliapal block of the district were engaged in extracting natural salt with traditional means since more than a century. Every year more than 300 tonne of salt was being produced in around 300 acres of land. Though they were operating under a cooperative society, the practice has been fully stopped since 2013 due to lack of patronage and demand of non-iodised salt.

Balasore ADM Manas Kumar Padhi, who accompanied the visiting Central team, said the salt farmers were dependent on the shrimp farms to sell their produce after the demand of non-iodised salt declined in the open market. “But they could not sustain it for long. The production was also hampered due to nondredging of channels from the sea to the salt beds over the years. The manufacturers had to adopt other professions as they failed to eke out a living from salt extraction,” Padhi said.

The Central team held discussions with the farmers associated with salt production in the area and wanted to know the problems they had been facing. They stressed on reviving the defunct society and processing of salt among with its proper marketing. In fact the salt units in the State are in dire straits with high production cost and adoption of age old method of salt manufacturing for which the crisis is deepening. The State has three other salt societies at Huma, Binchanapali and Surla in Ganjam district which are engaged in salt production. The Government is also planning salt clusters in these areas.