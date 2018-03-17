BHUBANESWAR: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has demanded that all competitive examinations of the country be conducted either in mother tongue or Bharatiya languages. Stating that National Eligibility- cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and examinations by the Union Public Service Commission in Bharatiya languages is a welcome initiative, President of Odisha-East region Samir Kumar Mohanty said the same option should be available for all other entrance tests and c o m p e t i t i v e examinations.

“Of 1,657 Indian languages, 197 have become extinct due to their replacement by foreign languages, especially English. RSS has started working for protection and promotion of language and dialects in Odisha,” he told reporters here on Friday. “But the declining trend in practice and usage of Bharatiya languages, elimination of words and replacement by foreign languages are emerging as a serious challenge. The tradition of collecting and reading literature in our languages needs to be cultivated,” he observed.

The Sangh has demanded that the primary education across the country should only be in mother tongue or other Bharatiya languages, teaching and study materials should be available in Bharatiya languages and preference given to these languages in all Governmental and judicial works. Bharatiya languages should be encouraged in both Government and non-Government appointments besides promotions and all kinds of functions instead of giving preference to English, Mohanty said.

Of around 83,150 RSS Sakhas across the country, the Sangh has around 40,000 active members in 2,680 branches in two regions - East and West of the State. It has plans to double the branches in Odisha in next three years. The Odisha-East president exhorted people to join the outfit to serve the country and make it strong and the Government to take effective steps to protect and promote all languages, dialects and scripts of Bharat. Puri zone president Baikunthanath Sahoo and Prakash Prusty of Viswa Sambad Kendra also spoke.