NUAPADA :At least five persons were arrested and 102 fake currencies of `100 denomination seized from their possession along with computer system, colour printer and other accessories by Khariar police in the district on Friday. Further investigation into the matter is on. Those arrested have been identified as Bhawani Shankar Bag alias Kuna (32) of Tameri village, Santosh Saraf (49) of Chichia village, both under Golmunda police limits in Kalahandi district, Arabinda Bag (32) alias Rundi and Rameswar Bag (35), of Dhabapada besides Damodar Challan (34) of Challanpada, all under Khariar police limits.

One more accused, identified as Papu of Challanpada, is still at large and the police have launched a man-hunt to nab him. Briefing mediapersons, Nuapada SP Smith P Parmar said acting on specific intelligence, Khariar police swooped down on Challanpada in Khariar town and seized 45 fake `100 notes and picked up Damodar Challan and Rameswar Bag.

Later, based on their information following interrogation, police raided Chichia and Temeri villages in Kalahandi and seized another 67 counterfeit notes of `100 denomination. They also arrested Bhawani and Santosh, who led the police to Rundi Computer near Samaleswari temple at Khariar where the counterfeit notes were being printed. One computer system, colour printer, pen drive and other accessories were seized.