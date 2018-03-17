JAIPUR: A woman sustained critical injuries in a murderous attack allegedly by a country liquor vendor in Tarapur village within Jajpur Road police limits here on Thursday night. The victim was identified as 38-year-old Bhabi Samal, wife of Batakrushna Samal of Laxmi Nagar village. According to the FIR lodged with the local police, accused Jogendra Dankila was selling country liquor in Tarapur for the last couple of years. On Thursday evening, Batakrushna went to the local market to buy some groceries but did not return home.

After a search, Bhabi found her husband consuming country liquor at Jogendra’s outlet. When Bhabi asked Batakrushna to come home, Jogendra did not allow Batakrushna to leave. The woman then picked up a quarrel with the liquor vendor following which the latter attacked Bhabi with a sharp weapon in a fit of rage, the FIR stated. Bhabi sustained grievous injuries on her head and neck in the attack and was rushed to the Area hospital at Jajpur Road. She was later shifted to the district headquarters hospital in Jajpur Town after her condition deteriorated. On being informed, police reached the spot and started investigation. A case has been registered against the accused who is on the run, police said.