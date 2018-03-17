JAIPUR: A special quad of the district police arrested a youth involved in a series of cyber frauds from near NC College here on Thursday night. He was identified as Jitendra Kumar Sahoo of Parakula village within Patakura police limits in Kendrapara district. A car, several mobile phones, a laptop, 36 SIM cards, 12 ATM cards, nine bank pass books, seven cheque books and cash were recovered from Jitendra’s possession.

Police said Jitendra used to call ASHA workers posing as a senior Health official and sought details of their bank accounts and ATM pin numbers. Later, he used to withdraw money from their accounts. Jitendra was caught after an ASHA worker, identified as Sanjukta Nayak of Baidyarajpur, filed a complaint with Jajpur Town police alleging that she was cheated by the fraudster last year.

Jitendra had called Sanjukta on her phone and sought her bank account details to deposit `6,500 under Janani Surakshya Yojana. When the woman gave him all the details including the ATM pin number, an amount of `11,500 was deducted from her account after a while. Police said more than two dozen cases of cyber frauds are pending against Jitendra in various police stations.