BHUBANESWAR: A man and his son were arrested for attempting to rape his daughter-in-law. The accused are Nabaghan Sethi and Manoj Sethi of Palasuni on the outskirts of the city.The woman had married Santosh Kumar Sethi in February last year and was staying with her in-laws ever since. Santosh, a contractor, used to stay away from home for work and taking advantage of his absence Nabaghan and Manoj used to make sexual advances towards her. Her mother-in-law had passed away a few months back and there were no other female members in the house.

The woman informed her husband about her ordeal. Santosh and one of his family friends spoke to Nabaghan, who subsequently assured to refrain from such acts in future. But, he and Manoj again attempted to rape the woman on March 16 morning when Santosh came to her rescue.Police said, the accused also sustained minor injuries during the tussle with the woman. The woman also alleged that her father-in-law and brother-in-law took her gold ornaments and threatened her husband of dire consequences if he revealed the matter to anyone.

“We have seized the written assurance given by Nabaghan that he will not commit such acts in future. We have also recorded the statement of the woman,” Mancheswar police said. A case has been registered and Nabaghan and Manoj arrested. They were produced in a court, he added.