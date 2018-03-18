BHADRAK : Bhadrak district administration made elaborate security arrangements for Ram Navami. The district police conducted a flag march on Saturday for peaceful conduct of the festival and imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC in the town.The three-day Ram Navami will start on March 24 at Gandhipadia area. The district administration has not granted permission to the organisers for taking out rally inside the town.

The district administration had called members of the peace committee thrice for meeting. However, it failed to reach a consensus over not holding the rally. The administration had not allowed any rally or procession last year due to riots.Around 21 platoons of armed police forces had already been deployed in and around the town, sources said. Business establishments and shop keepers were directed to shut their shops after 9 pm. The district administration might deploy more police forces, including RAF, if the situation demands, police said.