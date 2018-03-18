BHUBANESWAR: The Commission of Inquiry probing into the firing at Gumudumaha village in Kandhamal district submitted its report to the State Government on Saturday.Sources said the 104-page report of Justice Janab Mohammed Ajmal Commission of Inquiry was based on the statement in 20 affidavits and other evidences. The incident took place on July 8, 2016 evening when five people, including a two-year-old, were killed and seven others were injured in Gumudumaha village in Kandhamal while they were returning home in an auto-rickshaw.

While police claimed that the victim tribals were caught in the crossfire with the Maoists, the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) after conducting an on-the-spot inquiry maintained that it was not a cross-fire. The deceased included three women and a child.The State Government set up the commission on July 22 after demands from opposition political parties. The terms of reference of the Commission were incidents at Gumudumaha village before the police firing, whether police firing was justified and required, whether police should open fire in such situations.