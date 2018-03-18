BERHAMPUR: Tension ran high in southern Nuagaon under Kabisuryanagar police limits following the brutal murder of a young contractor on Friday night. The deceased, Pitabasa Mallik, was hacked to death by a group of six persons with swords while he was on his way home. Though some villagers were present at the crime spot, none dared to resist the attackers out of fear. After the attackers left, the villagers informed Jhunu Mallik, the deceased’s wife, about the incident.

Jhunu rushed to the spot. She found her husband dead. Later, she informed police about the incident. IIC B K Pradhan and others rushed to the spot and sent the body for post mortem.The autopsy was conducted on Saturday. Though the reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained, police suspect dispute over a tender for the construction of a temple in the village might have led to the crime.As Mallik bagged the tender, some villagers had opposed him.