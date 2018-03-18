BHUBANESWAR: East Coast Railway (ECoR) has alerted its workforce about the thriving coal theft from its jurisdiction. It has intensified patrolling and deputed staff to sensitive areas to check coal theft from goods trains besides keeping an eye on other illegal activities. Acting on the feedback from different sources about the theft of coal from trains and other illegal activities, the railway authorities have stepped up special drive and formed special squad to check coal smuggling.Several incidents of theft of coal from goods trains plying on Bhadrak-Dhamra Port Private Rail Line have been reported in the recent past.

Divisional Railway Manager at Khurda Road along with Senior Divisional Security Commissioner have also taken up the matter with Dhamra Port authorities and Bhadrak District Police.The railway line from Dhamra Port to Ranital is owned and operated by Dhamra Port Limited. A group of criminals have been stealing coal by utilising local villagers who are engaged to unload coal from the wagons of running trains.

"Since the railway line is not falling within the jurisdiction of ECoR, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) is not able to intervene directly. ECoR RPF authorities at Khurda Road Division are pursuing the matter with District Police," the official said. DRM, Khurda Road, has once again written to police to stop coal theft and clamp down strongly against the illegal activities. He has urged locals to inform the RPF Security Control on the phone no. 182 if they come across such incidents.