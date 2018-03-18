BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Saturday approved an affordable housing project for economically weaker section in Kalinga Nagar of Jajpur district.The project, to be developed on 2.79 acres of land, was approved in the first meeting of the empowered committee on comprehensive development plan (CDP) held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi here.The land for the housing project has been identified in Upargad mouza under Vyasanagar tehsil. The housing project will be developed in public private partnership (PPP) mode and around 480 housing units will be constructed for economically weaker sections as per the provision of affordable housing scheme, Padhi said.

The Kalinga Nagar Development Authority (KNDA) has prepared a CDP spread over an area of 458.78 sq km covering 161 revenue villages of the district. The meeting decided that KNDA in collaboration with Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) will develop the Kalinga Nagar industrial area with social infrastructure keeping in view the future development needs.The Chief Secretary directed KNDA to intensify enforcement activities in areas under its jurisdiction to stop all illegal constructions and recovery of government land under unauthorised occupation. The authority was further directed to protect government land from encroachments.

The proposal for construction of one rental housing complex for construction workers was also discussed and it was decided to construct one such project keeping in view the current demand. Jajpur Collector Ranjan Kumar Das said an advisory committee for KNDA has been constituted and the CDP has been approved by the Government.The meeting also approved the proposal for establishment of Kalinga Nagar National Investment and Manufacturing Zone ( KNIMZ) in Kalinga Nagar industrial complex by IDCO.

In order to promote investments in downstream steel and stainless steel sectors, the State Government is offering incentives to industries to put up their units in KNIMZ. The Industries Department had held discussions with over 70 companies and invited them to invest in Kalinga Nagar. The State has undertaken several initiatives over the past years for ease of doing business.

