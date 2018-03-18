BERHAMPUR: A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped in Ganjam district on Friday and four persons were arrested on Saturday. The victim, belonging to Tamanda village under Jaganathprasad police limits, went to cashew orchard on Friday. Finding her alone, a youth of adjacent Purapalli village dragged her deep into the orchard and raped her.Later, three other youths reached the spot and raped her. The girl was rescued by villagers. The villagers overpowered two of the youths. However, two others fled from the spot. Receiving information, police reached the spot and took two youths into custody.

Later, police launched a manhunt and nabbed the two other youths. The four youths were identified as Gouri Naik, Kalu Naik, Babu Behera and Rabi Naik and they were forwarded to court. The victim was sent to MKCG hospital for medical test, said OIC Anirudha Muduli.The parents of the victim alleged that Kalu Naik wanted to marry the minor and as his request was turned down, he committed the crime with his three friends.