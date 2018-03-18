JEYPORE: The healthcare services in Jeypore are in a shambles as the sub-divisional hospital here is facing a severe crunch of doctors. The hospital, which caters to the needs of at least five lakh people of Jeypore, Malkangiri and Nabarangpur, has only one doctor and an SDMO.As many as 500 patients visit the hospital every day. Sources said the State Government had allotted 18 doctors for the hospital. However, only eight doctors were posted in the hospital. It was being run by the limited number of doctors until six of them left three days back citing various reasons.

As the lone doctor has been assigned night duty, the SDMO is looking after the patients in the outdoor department in the absence of the regular doctors during day time.Contacted, Jeypore SDMO D B Tripathy said he had already informed District Medical Officer (DMO) about the problem.