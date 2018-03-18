BHUBANESWAR: Students of Rama Devi (RD) Women’s University took to the streets on Saturday protesting abolition of teachers posts from the only Government women’s college in Khurda district in a process to completely merge it with Rama Devi Women’s University. The students blocked the road in front of the institution for more than one hour and burnt tyres outside the gate. The students also threatened to stage protests again if the authorities fail to give them in writing that the decision to abolish the teachers is rolled back.

Besides, the students also demanded setting up a second campus of the institute. Saheed Nagar police station in-charge Kishore Mund and other officers were present at the spot to prevent the situationfrom flaring up. Rama Devi University’s Vice Chancellor Padmaja Mishra said the students went to meet government officials on Saturday over their demands.

The authorities concerned are finding it difficult to arrange a 10 acre land in close proximity to the university for infrastructure development under RUSA funding, she added. “The committee formed to identify land for second campus has recommended to provide about 10 acres land near the university along with providing a land in Gothapatna area for future campus,” Mishra said.