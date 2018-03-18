BARGARH : The district administration has finally taken up the restoration work of the biggest traditional water harvesting structure, Dani Kata, in Bargarh town from Friday. The water body was once connected to the main canal to ensure that its water level remained intact. The water of Dani Kata was used both for consumption and irrigation. It also recharged the ground water. Once comprising 22 water tanks and spread over 26 acres, Dani Kata was shrunk to occupy 16 acres only due to slums mushrooming on its banks. Bargarh Municipality has begun the work on Dani Kata with financial assistance from Odisha Urban Infrastructure Development Fund (OUIDF). Bargarh MLA Debesh Acharya, who is also the chairman of District Planning Committee, flagged off the work and assured other officials of supporting the project.

Once completed, the project promises to resolve the long-standing water issues of the town. Dani Kata has another water body 'Mana Bandh' lying below it. It derives its name from the fact that water from the tank was not allowed to be used for other purposes. The seepage water from Dani Kata got stored in Mana Bandh and was used only to quench the thirst of people of the town. Dani Kata also irrigated agricultural lands in Bailtikra and Talipada areas. Canal Area Development Authority (CADA) had used it as an irrigation tank for long.

However, the administration's apathy towards the water body led to its deterioration until District Collector Anu Garg tried to revive it. She had initiated the work to connect Dani Kata with the main canal and proposed to set up a water treatment plant on the embankment of Mana Bandh. It was also proposed to supply water from it to the households using pipes. However, these proposals did not materialise after her transfer.

Dani Kata has turned into a dump yard and is filled with wild vegetation. Its condition is similar to other water tanks in Bargarh, which have been turned into landfills.Contacted, chairman of Bargarh Municipality Prashanta Behera said Dani Kata would be surrounded with concrete walls and would have bathing ghats. "We have identified 10 other water bodies for restoration. The revival of Khajur Kata has been completed," he added.