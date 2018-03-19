BHUBANESWAR: Governor SC Jamir on Sunday said India’s multifaceted engagement with ASEAN and other countries is being enhanced through a host of measures initiated by the Centre.

The country is very clear in its approach and commitment to build on India-ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) dialogue partnership that recently celebrated its 25th anniversary, the Governor said while addressing valedictory function at the international conference, ‘Purbasa: East meets East’, here. “Very recently, having leaders from all 10 ASEAN as our esteemed guests at this year’s Republic Day parade in Delhi has given a great boost to our effort,” he said.

The Governor said the conference, organised by Kalinga International Foundation, supplements the Government’s intention and efforts to enhance India’s multifaceted engagement with ASEAN and the wider Asia Pacific through a series of events and activities.