BARGARH: Maoists abducted and killed a youth of Salepali village under Paikmal police limits in the district on Saturday night suspecting him to be police informer. The victim has been identified as Bijay Sahu (35), who was running a betel shop in the village. The body with multiple injury marks was found lying in front of his betel shop on Sunday morning.

Reports said a group of Maoists landed near Bijay’s betel shop and fired three rounds. The villagers, who were present there, ran away from the spot. Subsequently, the Left Wing Extremists (LWEs) forcibly took Bijay with them.Police said Bijay’s body bore injury marks. Police seized the body and sent it for autopsy. They also seized hand-written leaflets found near the body.

The leaflet issued by Gandhamardan Area Committee of CPI (Maoist) said Bijay was a police informer. The leaflet said a team of People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) had gone to Salepali for some work on September 26 last year. On seeing the team, Bijay had informed the police. Consequently, police laid an ambush and attacked the team resulting in death of two Maoist cadres. The police succeeded in eliminating two cadres due to help extended by Bijay. Hence, Bijay was punished in people’s court, the leaflet said. The Gandhamardan Area Committee of CPI (Maoist) has appealed to the people not to be lured by cash offered by police besides anyone, who will act as police informer, will meet the same fate.

The Area Committee also opposed Operation Green Hunt and asked the people to intensify fight for their rights on Jal, Jungle and Jamin. SDPO, Padampur, Laxminarayan Panda said Bijay was not a police informer. However, the LWEs killed Bijay terming him police informer. Panda said that Bijay was even arrested thrice for his involvement in illegal trading of codeine-laced cough syrup in the village.Earlier, two rebels were killed in that area in an exchange of fire with the police. The Maoists’ movement had reduced in that area after the killing of LWEs.The rebels killed the youth to create a reign of terror in the area, Panda said. Police have launched combing operation after the incident, he added.