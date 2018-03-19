BHUBANESWAR: The General Administration Department has requested the Home Department to restore security measures at the Government hangar of Directorate of Aviation at the Biju Patnaik International Airport. The security was withdrawn in 2010. Absence of any security measures, the GA Department has said, poses threat to Government Aviation Training Institute hangar and the Government hangar located at the old terminal of the airport.

In a letter to Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department Asit Tripathy, Principal Secretary to GA Department AK Meena said the hangars have valuable aircraft accessories.That apart, the front side of the Government hanger is used to park Pawan Hans helicopters which are used in anti-Maoist operations which necessitates restoration of security.

After Biju Patnaik airport was given international status and international flights began operating, security measures have been augmented as per the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security norms. As per the norms, Central Industrial Security Force sought adequate arrangement towards the city side of the Government hangar which was met. After that, CISF has sealed the city side access to GATi hangar, the letter said. As a result, all trainee pilots, technicians and fuel loading personnel have to take the road through Old terminal building using entry passes making the process time consuming.In view of the inconvenience and security posers, the GA Department has requested that old security arrangement at Government hangar side be restored to prevent any unforeseen incidents.