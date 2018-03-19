PURI: Sanskrit language has done a great service to the mankind by providing the Vedas, Upanishads, Puranas and Bhagwad Gita, said President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday. Addressing the centenary function of Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan here, the President said different branches of science find a mention in Sanskrit. “Sanskrit is the mother of all languages. Scholars in Europe, America and several Western countries are doing research on the language,” he said.

Various English books on the science of Yoga are translations from Sanskrit. Science and culture find a linguistic expression in Sanskrit, the President said. Describing Puri as the ‘Vidya Nagari’ (educational centre), Kovind said the pilgrim town is linked with knowledge and science since the ancient times. Saints like Adi Shankaracharya, Ramanuj, Chaitanya and even Guru Nanak visited Puri to worship Lord Jagannath, he said.

All devotees, irrespective of caste and religion, witness and participate in the tradition of Rath Yatra when Lord Jagannath comes out of the temple. This festival strengthens equality, peace, goodwill, progress and values of universal brotherhood, Kovind said.Hailing Jayee Rajguru for fighting against the Britishers 200 years back and getting martyred, Kovind also praised the contribution of Utkalmani Gopabandhu Das, Pt Lingaraj Mishra and Acharya Harihar. “Apart from their participation in the freedom struggle, they were great scholars,” he said.

On the occasion, the President released commemorative coins of `10 and `1,000 denominations on Lord Jagannath’s Nabakalebar festival in 2015. He also unveiled the souvenir of the university.Among others, First Lady Savita Kovind, Governor SC Jamir, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Jual Oram, Higher Education Minister Ananta Das, Puri King Dibyasingh Deb and principal of the university Atul Kumar Nanda were present.

The President also felicitated nine scholars for their contribution to Sanskrit language. Forty platoons of police force and scores of officers were deployed for smooth conduct of the event.Earlier on the day, the President visited the Jagannath temple and offered prayers to the Trinity. He also offered prayers to Goddesses Mahalaxmi and Vimala in their respective temples located on Srimandir premises.

The Puri King, Revenue Minister Maheswar Mohanty, Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration P K Jena, Collector Arabind Agarwal, IGP Soumendra Priyadarshi and SP Sarthak Sarangi were present.