JAGATSINGHPUR: Though criminal activities are on the rise in Jagatsinghpur district, police here lacks a dog squad to help them in investigating cases for the past two years.The proximity of Paradip port town to neighbouring Bangladesh makes the district vulnerable to terror and anti-social activities. Earlier, the Government had spent crores of rupees for conducting mock drills to strengthen coastal security. However, it paid no attention to the requirement of dog squads for the district police.

Besides Paradip, other areas in the district had witnessed a surge in criminal activities with the occurrence of rapes, loots and murders. Sources said that police couldn’t get vital leads in several cases due to the absence of dog squads.“Despite repeated requests, nothing has been done to provide dogs to the police for the past two years,” sources added.

‘Ananda’, a Labrador, was a member of the dog squad in the district. It died in July 2016. “Due to scarcity of dogs, it was forced to overwork. One dog in the district squad is taken to two or three places on the same day,” sources said.

After its death, the constable who was engaged for giving training to the dog by Superintendent of Police, CID (crime branch) was diverted to other district. He was made to take charge of the vacant post of dog handler in the other district.

The district police had been borrowing dogs from Cuttack and Puri districts since its death. “It takes two or three hours for the dog to arrive from other district. We have submitted a request to the Police Headquarters for providing dogs to the district police,” Deputy Superintendent of Police (PCR cell) Bamdev Singh said. The delay in the arrival of dogs often hampers investigation of the crime scene.