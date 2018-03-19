SAMBALPUR: Tension flared up near the toll plaza on newly constructed Biju Expressway at Pradhanpali within Sason police limits over collection of taxes on Sunday.Members of Sambalpur Truck Owners, Building Materials Transporters, Mini-Truck Owners, Taxi Associations besides Rengali Truck Owners’ Association stopped movement of commercial vehicles on the busy highway connecting Sambalpur with Rourkela near the toll plaza for more than four hours opposing collection of taxes from vehicles. However, the agitators allowed plying of passenger vehicles and two wheelers.

On being informed, police rushed to the spot and tried to pacify the agitators but to no avail. The situation was brought under control after police took 52 agitators into preventive custody. They were later released on PR bond.On March 12, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had dedicated the 163-km stretch of Sambalpur-Jharsuguda-Rourkela Biju Expressway to the people of the State.

President of Building Materials’ Transporters Association, Sambalpur Samir Ranjan Babu said toll collection on the Expressway began on March 13. They had opposed collection of toll from vehicles of Sambalpur district at the toll plaza at Pradhanpali. Subsequently, toll collection from vehicles of Sambalpur was stopped and a meeting was convened in the collectorate.

The district officials had assured them that they would take up the matter with the Government. Moreover, the administration had also assured that toll will not be collected from vehicles of Sambalpur till the Government takes a decision on the matter, Babu said. However, collection of toll from vehicles of Sambalpur started on Sunday without any information. They were forced to resort to agitation against the lackadaisical attitude of the State Government towards the genuine demand, he said. Babu also threatened to intensify the agitation in coming days if their demand is not fulfilled soon.