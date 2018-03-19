ANGUL: Keeping in view the acute water crisis in the district during summer, Angul Collector Anil Kumar Samal has directed officials to address complaints regarding water woes within 48 hours.

At a meeting here with district officials, Samal unveiled several plans to address water shortage and sunstroke deaths. He directed the officials to remain alert to tackle the situation.

There will be 24-hour control room headed by a Gazetted officer while all block development officers in the district will review water supply status regularly. All defunct tube wells across the district will be repaired on a war-footing, the Collector said.The administration will also supply water through tankers in several needy areas and ensure uninterrupted power supply in the district. Samal also urged the authorities concerned to put in place measures to provide water to animals in forest and villages during summer. All water bodies in the district will be recharged to meet the crisis.

The district administration has also imposed restriction on working hours of labourers. No work will be carried out from 11 am to 3 pm.Besides, hospital authorities have been asked to remain alert and put in place all facilities 24X7 to treat sunstroke patients. The Fire department has been directed to create awareness to avoid fire mishaps during summer. All senior officials were present on the occasion.

Last year, the district had recorded five sunstroke deaths while in 2016, the figure was 10. In 2015, the number of sunstroke deaths was two.