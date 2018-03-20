BHUBANESWAR: Bihar Governor Satya Pal Malik will discharge the functions of Odisha Governor in addition to his own duties till regular arrangements are made. Odisha Governor SC Jamir completed his tenure today.

Jamir addressed the budget session of the assembly on the last day as Governor of Odisha maintaining that the state is on the path of equitable and inclusive growth with quest for accelerated socio-economic development. Jamir has earlier served as chief minister of Nagaland for five times, was an union deputy minister in the cabinet Jawaharlal Nehru and governors of Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa.