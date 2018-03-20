BHUBANESWAR: Even as the opposition Congress and BJP are set to target the State Government over several issues during the budget session of the Assembly beginning on Tuesday, the ruling BJD has decided to face the onslaught by raising several issues including the demand for special category State status to Odisha.

The BJD maintained that the party is ready to face the Opposition attack and discuss major issues in the House. “We will discuss various issues like the demand for special category State status to Odisha, Mahanadi river water tribunal, Polavaram and other important matters during the budget session,” Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik told mediapersons after the BJD legislature party meeting on Monday.

The BJD would raise issues like non-revision of minimum support price (MSP) on paddy and rejection of the demand to create three new railway divisions under the East Coast Railway (EcoR).

The opposition Congress and BJP are also ready with issues to corner the state government during the session. The deteriorating law and order situation, non-existent health infrastructure in many parts, dwindling education system, failure of the Government to solve drinking water problem, growing unemployment problem and distress condition of the farmers are going to be major issues to be raised by the Congress and BJP during the session.

“We will raise issues affecting the common people. While the Government has failed to provide basic facilities to the people, law and order machinery seems to have collapsed as incidents of rape have increased,” Congress Chief Whip Taraprasad Bahinipati said.

State BJP president Basanta Panda said the law and order situation, health services in rural areas, condition of farmers and other issues will be raised by the party during the session. The budget session would begin with the address of Governor SC Jamir. Finance Minister Sashi Bhusan Behera will present the budget for 2018-19 on March 23. The Assembly session is scheduled to conclude on May 5.

Earlier, the Chief Minister and BJD supremo left everybody guessing by stating that the BJD will take a decision on the no-cofidence motion against Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the right time. “Both UPA and NDA governments have rejected Odisha’s long-standing demand for Special Category Status (SCS) for Odisha. We shall bring up this matter on the floor of Lok Sabha,” he said.