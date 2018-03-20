SAMBALPUR: The Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) will set up four mini compost plants to utilise solid wastes generated from the city. Informing this, SMC Commissioner Bimalendu Ray said the plants will come up at Khandual, Burla and Hirakud. While two compost plants will be set up at Khandual, one each will come up at Burla and Hirakud. The civic body has already identified land for setting up the plants. Each compost plant will be established in an area of 50 decimal of land.

Ray said each plant will have the capacity to produce 5 TPD (tonne per day) of compost. The tender for civil work will be floated on March 20 and work on the project will begin immediately after finalisation of the tender. The cost for civil work of each plant is estimated at `49.98 lakh. Under the civil work, shed, base, approach road and electrification will be carried out at the four locations, he added.

The SMC will also invite Request for Proposal (RFP) for operation and management of the plants. The selected firm will be provided with the land and other facilities for installation of machineries. The firm will purchase MSW from the SMC to generate compost and sell it in the market to generate its revenue, Ray said.

Explaining its advantage, the Municipal Commissioner said establishment of the compost plants does not require environmental clearance. If the plants generate satisfactory output, the SMC will set up more such plants across the city for better management of solid waste, he added.

Sambalpur City generates about 100 tonnes of Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) per day. At present, disposal of garbage has become a headache for the civic body. While the garbage from Sambalpur is being dumped at Durgapali, wastes collected from Burla and Hirakud are disposed at Mahatabnagar, Gandhinagar and Sadeipali. The SMC will get some respite to get rid of garbage disposal problem after the compost plants are established.