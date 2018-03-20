RAYAGADA: Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Suryanarayan Patro on Monday inaugurated a drinking water facility at an estimated cost of Rs one crore under Basundhara Yojana at Chancharaguda village in Bissamcuttack block. Under the scheme, safe drinking water will be provided to all gram panchayats.

The Minster also inaugurated a private poultry farm built at a cost of `3.15 crore under Krushi Udyog Yojana at Bakshi Siripur village of the block.Rajya Sabha MP N Bhaskar Rao, Koraput MP Jhinna Hikaka, Bissamcuttack MLA Jagannath Saraka and Collector Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar were present. Similarly, Rao laid foundation stone for construction of a mega drinking water project at Padmapur.

Later, a patient waiting hall was inaugurated at Padmapur CHC. Gunupur MLA Trinath Gomango also inaugurated a Market complex and a solar project at Kenduguda village in presence of Hikaka and Padmapur BDO Mousami Naik.