BHUBANESWAR:THE farmers staging protests in the Capital City for the last one week have on Monday threatened to gherao the Assembly on March 21 alleging neglect by the State Government.The farmers, under the banner of Navnirman Krushak Sangathan, are staging protest from March 12 over their 17-point charter of demands including payment of `5,000 social security allowance to 36 lakh farmers, ensuring remunerative price for their crop, implementation of recommendations made by Swaminathan Committee report and loan waiver, among others.

“We had launched Satyagraha demanding price, prestige and pension for the farmers. But, the State Government did not take any initiative to address our grievances,” said national convenor of the sangathan, Akshay Kumar.The health of the protesting farmers has been deteriorating, he said. A farmer, Kashinath Swain, was also admitted at AIIMS after his health deteriorated, but no government official has met us so far,” he added.

The members of the sangathan also sent an open letter to the Chief Minister on Monday expressing their displeasure that despite peaceful protest no one from the Government has taken an initiative to address their grievances.“We are aware that the Budget Session of Assembly will start from March 20 and there will be heavy police bandobust but we have decided to take out a rally to the Assembly on March 21 to press for our demands and will try to reach the destination,” he said.