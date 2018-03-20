BERHAMPUR: Maoist leader Sabyasachi Panda on Monday said he has no clue about the decision of his wife Subhashree to contest the ensuing Assembly elections on a BJD ticket. Sabyasachi, who was brought to the district court premises here for recording of statements of witnesses in a case he is facing along with Dandapani Mohanty, said, “Only Subhashree can tell about her plans about contesting the polls.”

The Maoists leader, who is lodged in Circle jail here, said there is a long time for the elections. Besides, huge money is needed to fight the polls, he said.When asked about the posters recovered from Baramunda bus stand in Bhubaneswar claiming release of Sabyasachi in exchange of missing AIIMS student Suhail Aijaz, Sabyasachi put the blame on Dandapani’s son Sangram Mohanty. He alleged that the posters were sent from Berhampur by Sangram as per police investigation.

On the other hand, Sangram refuted Sabyasachi’s claim. “After a long stay in jail, Sabyasachi has lost his mind,” he said and requested the State Government to provide treatment to the Maoist leader.

On the day, Sabyasachi’s case was deferred to April 5 as witnesses failed to turn up.