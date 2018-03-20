ROURKELA: Economic blockade against polluting plants in Kuanrmunda industrial cluster of Sundargarh district was called off on Monday evening after Collector Vineet Bhardwaj assured the agitators of firm action in this regard.A delegation of Kuanrmunda Citizens’ Forum (KCF) comprising Rajesh Kerketta, Ramesh Ekka, Sushil Ekka and others announced to suspend the economic blockade till March 28 after meeting the Collector at nearby Lathikata block.

The Collector assured the KCF delegation that sponge iron plants in Kuanrmunda would be made to take necessary pollution control measures and deliberate non-compliance may lead to closure of the units.

From Saturday, villagers of Kuanrmunda block led by the KCF had been staging the economic blockade which barred raw-materials carrying heavy vehicles from entering the plants along with restriction on outward movements of finished goods carrying vehicles.

Before resorting to the economic blockade, Kuanrmunda villagers had paralysed NH-143 for six hours on February 21.Sponge iron plants of Kuanrmunda and Bonai industrial clusters are accused of deliberately not operating Electro Static Precipitators (ESPs) and back filters of various production equipment to save power costs.

Industrial pollution has drastically affected air, water and soil in the area. The sponge iron plants, which were previously running at 30-40 per cent capacity amid prolonged recession, are now running at full capacity without operating pollution control equipment, sources said.Meanwhile, women protesters also disrupted vehicular traffic on National Highway (NH)-143 for 12 hours on the day at Kendrikela and Dareikela in Bonai sub-division protesting environmental pollution by sponge iron plants.

The women relented after they were assured that the Collector would hold a meeting on March 23 and address their grievances.OSPCB Regional Officer HN Nayak said multiple corrective steps have been initiated to contain pollution levels at Kuanrmunda, Bonai and Kalunga industrial clusters. Sponge iron plants have been asked to upgrade and operate pollution control equipment.

Some others have been instructed to soil-top charcoal dumping yards and lay paved approach roads to contain dust pollution, he said and added that earlier, show cause notices were issued to some industries while action was recommended against Adhunik Metalliks Limited and Swostik sponge iron plant in Kuanrmunda.