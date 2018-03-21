BHUBANESWAR: Your worries of recharging mobile phone sans power supply are over. A Bhubaneswar-based Startup has invented a portable power bank which can be recharged in any ambient light and instantly charge a mobile phone.The slim ambient light charging power bank case, Sol-Ka, is a hit in North-Eastern States and West Bengal. It is a one-stop solution to recharge any smart phone at places where people struggle for uninterrupted power supply.Designed and developed by ‘In Thinks Gadgets Pvt Ltd’, a venture of In Thinks Group of Companies, it uses solar panel and electro-ionisation technology to easily get recharged in any light.

Managing Director of the Start-up Susant Pattnaik said though solar-charged power bank has been invented earlier, this power bank can be recharged if it is exposed to any light.“We have used sophisticated solar panel imported from South Korea in the power bank. Through electro-ionisation process we have increased the efficiency of the panel, making it ready to convert any light into power.

One need not remember to recharge it like any other power bank. It automatically gets recharged in light,” he said.The light weight power bank is portable and connects to any smart phone. With a single button push activation and deactivation, it enables fast charging. It is one-of-its-kind and In Thinks has already obtained patent for the product.

The innovative product comes in two versions - Sol-Ka and Sol-Ka Pro - in two separate price bands. While the Sol-Ka is priced at Rs 3,500, its slimmer version Sol-Ka Pro is priced at Rs 7,500. The Sol-Ka Pro comes with a SIM and a memory card of 64 GB.Apart from the power bank, the Start-up has also launched a LED bulb with an in-built inverter. The bulb that is available in two categories - 7 watt and 9 watt, can light up the room for at least three hours without power supply. The inverter in it gets recharged if it is connected to power for one hour.

“This bulb is cheaper than the branded LED bulbs available in the market. It is best suited for rural population who often suffer from irregular power cuts. We aim to find out technological solutions to certain problems that the rural India faces these days,” said Pattnaik.While the Startup has already sold 5,000 pieces of power banks, it has an order of one lakh more to be delivered by year end. While two manufacturing units of the company at Bhubaneswar and one at Alwar in Rajasthan now deliver 1,000 pieces a day, the founders aim to reach five million users in 5 years.