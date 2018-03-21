MALKANGIRI :AMID protests by block grant teachers, evaluation of HSC answer sheets commenced at Government High School on Tuesday. District Collector Manish Agarwal was present at the evaluation centre and took stock of the arrangements put in place by the administration for the purpose. All the appointed examiners entered the centre much before the scheduled time. All 183 examiners, who have been divided into nine groups to check answer scripts of History, Geography, Science, Hindi, Mathematics, MIL, English, Physical Science and Life Science, reported in time and joined the evaluation process, said District HSC Examination in-charge Krushna Chandra Bebarta.

Each group consists of 15 examiners. The group evaluating History and Geography answer scripts comprises 18 examiners. One Chief Examiner and three Deputy Chief Examiners have also been deployed for the purpose, Bebarta said. All necessary arrangements were made in advance keeping in mind the evaluation boycott call by the block grant teachers, he said. The evaluation process will continue for 10-12 days, Bebarta said and added that the agitation by block grant teachers failed to affect the ongoing evaluation process.

Nayagarh: At least 700 teachers under the banner of Odisha School College Teachers and Employees’ United Forum staged demonstration in front of BH School here and boycotted evaluation of HSC examination answer sheets on Tuesday. Chief convenor of the forum Prakash Chandra Mohanty said evaluation of Plus Two examination papers will also be boycotted. “The Government has gone back on its promise to fulfil our demands several times in the past and the teachers feel cheated,” he said.

Baripada: The strike by teachers of Block Grant schools and colleges of Mayurbhanj district entered the second day on Tuesday. Hundreds of teachers staged demonstration near all the evaluation centres across the district. The agitating teachers are demanding fulfilment of promises made by the Government on affidavit submission. While evaluation work began at the centres amid protests, the agitators alleged highhandedness by the district administration.

Athagarh: Local Sub-Collector Harish Chandra Nayak foiled the attempt of teachers to stage demonstration at the evaluation centre of Biswanath Bidyapitha on Tuesday. On being informed by centre superintendent Brahmananda Rout about picketing by teachers near the school gate, the Sub-Collector reached the spot along with police personnel and dispersed the agitators. Nayak was also seen wielding a lathi to chase away the agitating teachers.

Nimapara: More than 40 teachers were taken into police custody for staging dharna in front of the HSC examination evaluation centre at Nimapara Government Boys High School on Tuesday. They were later released.