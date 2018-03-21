SAMBALPUR: The State Government had taken up several initiatives to popularise Odia language within the State. But, locals in the Odia-speaking belts of Jharkhand claimed that they were struggling to keep the language alive in these regions, which were not merged with Odisha due to political reasons.Students of various Odia schools in these areas do not have access to Odia textbooks. The students, however, have opted for Odia as MIL in their Board examinations. According to sources, former vice-chairman of Minorities Commission, P K Dash, had approached the Odisha Government for printing Odia text books in these regions. The State Government had allegedly demanded money in advance for printing, forcing its Jharkhand counterpart to get the book printed from Kolkata.

Students who had pursued post-graduation in Odia language were compelled to work in grocery stores or do odd jobs due to dearth of employment opportunities. They had been demanding that the State Government should consider them for the post of teachers in Odisha. The situation is no different in areas bordering Chhattisgarh. People of Sankara village consider themselves unlucky for being part of Chhattisgarh. They claimed that errors in mapping forced them out of Odisha. People here speak Sambalpuri and want their children to learn Odia, who are being taught Hindi in their schools. Even as they speak Odia, they study in Hindi.

In such a scenario, students from Sankara village used to travel 300 metres to study at Dr B R Ambedkar Odisha-Chhattisgarh Simanta Primary School at Kapasira village. Established in 1999, the school used to cater to needs of the people on either side of the border. Sources said the State Government had patronised the school. However, it had been shut since last year as it had only eight students. There were two teachers, though.

Contacted, vice-chairman of Jharkhand State Minorities Commission, Ashok Sarangi, said Jharkhand Government recognised Odia. “This is reflected by the fact that the post of vice-chairman of State Minorities Commission has been earmarked for Odias,” he added.



Sarangi insisted that Odisha Government should come forward and provide free text books and hold conference in these areas to promote the language. “It should also support Odia schools,” he added.