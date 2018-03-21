JEYPORE: The half-burnt body of a teacher was recovered by police near Dangara jungle within Borrigumma police limits on Tuesday. The teacher was identified as Sundar Sial of Amabaguda village.

Sundar Sial was missing from Monday morning. After a frantic search, his family members failed to trace him and reported the matter to the police. On Tuesday evening, some passersby spotted Sundar’s half-burnt body near the jungle and informed police. The teacher’s motorcycle and mobile phone were also found near the body.

Police rushed to the spot and sent the body for autopsy to Borrigumma hospital. Preliminary investigation revealed that the teacher could have been murdered by miscreants who later burnt his body. Borrigumma police has registered a case and further investigation is on. Incidentally, a woman was murdered and her three-month-old girl thrown away by criminals in the same area a few months back. Police rescued the baby girl in a critical condition. The case is yet to be solved.