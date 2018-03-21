JAIPUR: Kalinga Nagar police on Tuesday arrested two youths for allegedly raping a minor girl in the industrial complex area. The arrested were identified as 20-year-old Basanta Mohanta and 21-year-old Sushanta Mohanta of Ranagundi village. Police said the 16-year-old victim of Ranagundi was alone in the house on Sunday as her parents had gone to the market. Taking advantage of the situation, the accused duo entered the victim’s house and allegedly raped her in the afternoon.

After committing the crime, the duo threatened the girl with dire consequences if she disclosed the incident to anyone and fled.After returning from market, the victim’s parents found their daughter crying and bleeding. The girl then narrated her ordeal to them and also identified the accused who hailed from the same village.On the basis of the complaint of the victim’s father, a case was registered on Monday.

The arrested duo was sent for medical examination and later produced in court. They were remanded in judicial custody after their bail pleas were rejected.