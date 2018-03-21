BHUBANESWAR: The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Tuesday granted autonomy to two Government-run higher educational institutions in the State for maintaining high academic standards. These are Utkal University and National Law University-Odisha (NLUO).While Utkal University, with a NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council) has been declared Category 1 university, NLUO was declared Category 2 university. Currently, NLUO has a NAAC ranking of 3.32.

Both the universities will remain within the ambit of UGC but will have the freedom to start new courses, off campus centres, skill development courses, research parks and any other new academic programmes. They will also have the freedom to hire foreign faculty, enrol foreign students, give incentive-based emoluments to the faculty, enter into academic collaborations and run open distance learning programmes.

Similarly, two deemed to be universities - KIIT and SoA - we’re declared category 2 universities.