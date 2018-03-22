BERHAMPUR: Three persons including a minor were killed and a woman sustained grievous injuries in a road mishap near Liakhai village within Chikiti police limits in Ganjam district on Wednesday.The deceased were identified as 55-year-old Laxminarayan Pradhan, 65-year-old A Kaniari and 10-year-old Aliva. The injured woman, Laxminarayan’s wife Narattama Pradhan, is undergoing treatment at MKCGMCH.

As per reports, a mini bus plying from Digapahandi to Chikiti hit Kaniari, who was on foot, near Liakhai following which the driver lost control and collided head on with a motorcycle on which Laxminarayan, Narattama and their granddaughter Aliva were travelling. After running over the trio, the mini bus skidded off the road. However, all 35 passengers inside the vehicle escaped unhurt.

The four victims were rushed to Chikiti hospital in a critical condition. However, doctors declared Laxminarayan, Kaniari and Aliva brought dead.Narattama was referred to MKCMCH.Following the mishap, locals staged a road blockade for five hours demanding compensation for the kin of the victims. On being informed, Tehsildar Indira Sahu and SDPO PK Jena reached the spot and took stock of the situation.

The blockade was lifted after the local administration released `10,000 for the kin of each of the deceased from Red Cross fund.The driver of the mini bus managed to escape from the spot after the accident.