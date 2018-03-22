RAYAGADA: Six Government schools in the district have been selected for the national level Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar of the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) for excelling water and sanitation management.

Of the 40 schools nominated by the district level committees, six schools from Rayagada were shortlisted by the State level committee. RSEWC Primary School in Rayagada, Upgraded High School in Pujariguda, Ashram School of Bhakurguda, Ashram School in Thutibara, Upgraded High School in Jodamba and Seva Ashram School in Jurudi will get the award under Swatchh Bharat Swachh Vidyalaya (SBSV) initiative.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had lunched the initiative in 2014 to ensure that all schools in India have access to separate functional toilets for boys and girls. Rayagada Collector Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar said under the initiative, the school authorities have emphasised on promoting safe and hygiene practices among the children. After launching of the initiative, the district administration has significantly improved sanitation facilities in tribal schools. Under the scheme, water, sanitation and hygiene management is being stressed in the schools, she added.

District Project Coordinator of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) Binodini Panda said recently, a State level team had visited the schools to evaluate the standards of cleanliness and hygiene. After verification of 40 schools across the State, the committee has sponsored six schools of Rayagada district for the prestigious award. A Central team will soon visit these schools to check water, sanitation and hygiene management, she added.