KORAPUT: The weekly haat at the disputed Kotia village in Pottangi block was reopened on Wednesday, after a gap of 32 years.Pottangi MLA Prafulla Pangi, who inaugurated the market closed since 1986, said over 50 villages of Kotia panchayat will benefit from the weekly market which provides the first organised platform for local agricultural producer, artisans and weavers to sell their produces at one place.

After 32 years, the lost glory of Kotia weekly haat has been restored with the help of Regulated Market Committee (RMC). Now, the villagers need not to travel 26 km to Kunduli weekly market which runs on each Friday, he added.The reopening of the weekly haat at Kotia will help thousands of tribal people to get rural products and fresh vegetables at low price. Similarly, the tribals now will be able to market forest produces and increase their income, he added.

Perturbed by Andhra Pradesh Government’s interference in the disputed Kotia cluster of villages, the State Government has geared up the developmental activities in the area.While the cluster of 21 villages are claimed by both Odisha and AP, both states have been implementing welfare schemes in the region. Recently, AP officials not only distributed freebies to villagers, they have allegedly started road construction and started process for Aadhaar linking too.

Among others, Pottangi block Chairman Jagatjyoti Pangi, former Koraput MLA Raghuram Padal, Koraput Sub-Collector Krutibash Rout, Pottangi BDO SK Pradhan and BJP leader Jayram Pangi were present during the inaugural ceremony.