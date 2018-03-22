BHUBANESWAR:Police investigation into the death of engineering student Asutosh Mohanty, alias Rishi, has found that there was no communication between him and Mayor Anant Narayan Jena between May 1 and May 7, 2016.An inquiry report submitted to Odisha Human Rights Commission in the matter revealed that Rishi had conversations with his female friend a few times during April but no mobile communication was established 15 days prior to his death.

The opposition political parties had targeted the Mayor over Rishi’s death in May 2016 after a controversial video went viral. However, police investigation report seems to have cleared Jena.Report of the Commissionmerate Police stated that Rishi’s iPhone was sent to Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), Kolkata for examination but the officials could not retrieve the data in the device.The report pointed out that since CFSL officials were unable to retrieve the data in the iPhone, they could not verify whether an objectionable video was cached in the device.

The police apprised the Commission that the mobile phone of Rishi was seized after his sister handed over the device to them on December 31, 2016. After that it was sent to CFSL on January 9, 2017 for retrieving data. However, the forensic laboratory’s officials were reportedly unable to restart the deceased’s iPhone and extract the data from it.