BARIPADA: IN a bid to provide safe environment for abandoned infants, Mayurbhanj district administration launched ‘Baby Cradle Point’ on the premises of Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital (MCH) here on Wednesday.The facility was inaugurated by Collector Surendra Kumar Meena. The initiative is being supported by District Child Protection Unit.

Meena said parents or mothers who are unwilling to look after a newborn can take the support of this initiative. The facility’s management will keep the name and address of parents confidential.

“The initiative aims at saving lives of discarded newborns and providing quality healthcare to them. The hospital authorities and Child Protection unit of the district will play key roles in providing safety to the abandoned babies,” said Meena.

After receiving initial care at the point, the babies will be rehabilitated by the Childline in the district, the Collector added.District child protection officer (DCPO) Mamata Mayee Biswal a number of cases of parents and mothers dumping their newborn babies in garbage bins, along roadside, inside forests and on river beds have reported from the district in the past.

Dumping of newborns in unhygienic places leads to infection in babies and poses a serious danger to their health and safety. The babies are at a risk of contracting various deadly diseases and some even lose their lives, Biswal said and added that recently, a shocking incident of a dog dragging a newborn baby was reported from the district.

The initiative is expected to prevent recurrence of such incidents in the district. It will be extended to all 26 Community Health Centres (CHC) besides three Sub-Divisional Hospitals at Udala, Rairangpur and Karanjia soon, the DCPO added.