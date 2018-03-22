BHUBANESWAR:AS part of go green road map of Centre for Environment Studies (CES) and State ENVIS Hub of Odisha, a book on ‘Plastic waste management’ authored by Prof Ashutosh Debata and Prof Manas Ranjan Senapati was released by Forest and Environment Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra here on Wednesday.

The Secretary also unveiled the Cuttack District Prakruti Map on the eve of 14th Governing Body meeting of CES. The district-level Prakruti map is a better participatory and ideal village development step which reflects ground water recharge, adoption of air, water, soil conservation practices, afforestation activities improvement of land use pattern and to convert waste land to productive land by plantation. “Plastics are increasingly used in modern day due to their wide ranging property, which can be used in a variety of applications,” Prof. Debata said.